Sherlock Holmes' nose: let's rediscover the anime of Miyazaki on RaiPlay

After the advent (and conquest) of the market by Netflix, streaming services, for viewing multimedia content, spring up like mushrooms. Our" RAI, with his RaiPlay, is in turn trying to offer a service worthy of its competitors. In this regard, from 22 December 2019 the network decided to resurrect and re-propose a series that had many difficulties to see the light: let's talk about "The nose of Sherlock Holmes", series consisting of 26 episodes – of which the first 6 even directed by Hayao Miyazaki and the remaining 20 from Kyosuke Mikuriya – released in Italy in November 1984 but which had many difficulties in the production phase.

A complicated collaboration



The work was in fact the result of an Italian-Japanese collaboration made by RAI and Tokyo Movie Shinsha, started in 1981. The product was entrusted to Miyazaki who, from the beginning, collided with RAI because of some artistic choices.

The impositions concerned above all the choice to use as characters anthropomorphic dogs, a dictat that made the Japanese master turn up his nose, who wanted to give a more adult cut to the series. After this initial clash in which "our" TV had the upper hand, the works went to a halt.

In 1982, only 4 episodes had been completed, while another 2 were in progress; however, several economic problems (it seems that production required large sums of money) and others of a legal nature concerning copyrights with the heirs of Arthur Conan Doyle, they blocked the staff again. In 1984, however, during Nausicaa's presentation of the valley of the wind, Miyazaki decided to show those 6 episodes, which rekindled the flame of hope.

From there the road was downhill: the remaining 20 episodes were assigned to the direction of Kyosuke Mikuriya, who finished the series in record time. In November of the same year Sherlock Holmes' nose was finally aired, both in Italy and in Japan. However, this story does not have a happy ending, because unfortunately the series was not successful, above all because of a disastrous choice of schedule: the product was offered in very small 5-minute segments per day, making it difficult to view and enjoy it.

A new beginning



After more than 30 years, however, RAI has finally decided to re-propose the series, making Sherlock Holmes's nose available on RaiPlay. Unfortunately, for now, the public can only view the first 6 episodes, those directed by the master Miyazaki, with the hope of seeing the remaining 20 in the coming months of the year. Analyzing, precisely, these first 6 episodes we can say without a shadow of a doubt that we are in front of a quality product (RAI has also carried out a small video restoration, however, leaving the voiceovers and acronyms unchanged) in which the master's hand is well present, although he has not aged very well.

It is undeniable, and almost obvious when watching, the combination between this series and that of Lupine III, specifically the one with the red jacket, both for the humor and for the characterization of some characters. The plot of the episodes, all self-contained, is always based on the same incipit, that is a crime committed by Professor Moriarty and his aides. At this point the story takes place in a very linear way and sees the witty Sherlock Holmes trying to solve the case with the help of the inspector Lestrade, clumsy and hasty in his conclusions that will always lead him astray.

Humor always dominates, with nice gags that involve Moriarty's inspector, policemen and helpers in the most absurd situations. Also, usually, in the second part of the episode several action scenes appear, which are also funny and enjoyable. Obviously we are faced with a product, in its time, designed and thought for a very young audience. Furthermore, to make the textures more varied and unpredictable, the series winks at a steampunk setting, fun but above all very familiar to Miyazaki's style, almost bringing to mind Conan the boy of the future.

The last considerations go to the drawings and animations. Do not expect, in this sense, a product worthy of the Ghibli studio. Despite this, the designs are of good quality with always well-designed backdrops, but the animations are sometimes more cumbersome and less fluid from what we are normally used to seeing in Miyazaki's works. Without forgetting, however, that we are talking about a product from 35 years ago.