Sherlock Holmes Chapter 1: the detective investigates in the video World of Crime

Back from the Future Games Show, the authors of Frogwares have released a new video of Sherlock Holmes Chapter 1 and discussed the elements that will paint the playful, narrative and content framework of this crossgen project for PC, PS4, Xbox One, PS5 and Xbox Series X.

With the movie World of Crime, the Ukrainian software house projects us into the investigative dimension of Sherlock Holmes to make us put on the role of the iconic detective and immerse ourselves in the Mediterranean settings that will be the backdrop for his next adventure.

Between sinister secrets, bizarre crimes and a judicial system that to define incomplete would be an euphemism, our fearless alter-ego will have to deal with the crimes: under the exquisitely videogame profile, the title promises to offer a longevity including between 15 and 30-40 hours of play, based on the choices made by fans by breaking the rhythm of the main missions with multiple secondary activities.

In addition to the inevitable “questioning sessions” where you can collect useful information for investigations interacting with suspects and exploring the scenario, gods will also find space in the title fighting and shooting, but with the awareness that the use of weapons and violence will always have consequences.

The Frogwares guys, therefore, describe Sherlock Holmes Chapter One as a real one “action and adventure game with an emphasis on investigative gameplay, but where combat is still an important element”. In the coming months we will certainly know more about this interesting project: in the meantime, we leave you to the new videos and we remind you that the title is expected to be released in 2021 on PC and on Xbox and PlayStation consoles of this and next generation.