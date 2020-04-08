'Sherlock Holmes 3': Robert Downey Jr. returns

Share it:

It seems unbelievable but it has been 10 years since we saw a new version of the most famous detective in history (and no, we are not talking about Detective Pikachu). This time, it starred Robert Downey Jr. alongside Jude Law And, not only was it a box office success, but critics and audiences alike applauded this Guy Ritchie vision of the character created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Two years later, in 2011, the second installment would arrive, 'Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Play', with the same cast (except Rachel McAdams, who only makes a cameo), and we would meet the protagonist's archenemy: Professor Moriarty, played by Jared Harris. But this sequel was not so well received and, adding to the tight schedule of the two protagonists, the third installment was postponed indefinitely, until now, which has already been confirmed by both Warner and the protagonists themselves. But the problem is that we will not have the whole team again, because Guy Ritchie, director of the first two installments, gets out of the car, leaving his director's chair to Dexter Fletcher.

What is the release date for 'Sherlock Holmes 3'? And your synopsis? Will Moriarty return? Which Arthur Conan Doyle book will you adapt? Will 'Sherlock Holmes 4' anticipate us?

'Sherlock Holmes 3' Release Date

The release date of 'Sherlock Holmes 3' It was set in December 2020, but the agenda of its protagonists is very tight: Robert Downey Jr. with his participation in the Marvel movies and Jude Law in the 'Fantastic Animals' saga. So Warner has decided to delay the premiere for a whole year, so now the release date for 'Sherlock Holmes 3' is December 22, 2021.

On that date it will have to compete with 'Hotel Transylvania 4' and adapting 'Wicked', the famous Broadway musical, although the latter is not very clear. Also, with the Coronavirus issue, who knows if there won't be any further delay since filming hasn't even started yet?

'Sherlock Holmes 3' Synopsis

For now, the synopsis for 'Sherlock Holmes 3' is far from clear. In 'Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Game', we saw Sherlock fall down a cliff with his arch enemy, Professor Moriarty. At the end of the movie, we saw that Sherlock survived the fall … but we don't know Moriarty's fate.

This raises the following: who will be the villain of this third installment? Although we assume that Moriarty also survived the fall (he's just as smart as Sherlock), this third installment could introduce a new arch-enemy of the detective. It could be Charles Augustus Milverton, known blackmailer; Henry 'Holy' Peter ', one of the few who has managed to be smarter than the detective; or even Professor Coram.

Also the question is: which book or story will 'Sherlock Holmes 3' adapt? Or would they prefer to go more freely, as in the previous two installments, taking pieces of Conan Doyle stories and mixing them with original proposals?

'Sherlock Holmes 3' Cast

The cast of 'Sherlock Holmes 3' is confirmed. At least its two protagonists, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, who have already spoken about his return to the franchise almost 10 years later.

Jared Harris, who played Moriarty in 'Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows', stated a while ago that, despite the fact that there was already a draft script for the film, he did not appear in it.

'Sherlock Holmes 3' Director

The director of 'Sherlock Holmes 3' was going to be Guy Ritchie again. The British was in charge of directing the first two installments and wanted to return to close the trilogy. But he has finally been replaced by Dexter Fletcher, director of 'Rocketman'.

"I am not going to ignore what Guy Ritchie did so brilliantly in the previous two films. There will be elements of them, but I also intend to bring my own voice to the project, so it will be something totally different. I suppose that is the idea of ​​also bringing someone new, right? We'll see what happens "

The script of the film is the responsibility of James Coyne, almost novel writer, who is rewriting the original of the film in which Drew Pearce, writer of 'Iron Man 3' already worked.

