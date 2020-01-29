'Sherlock Holmes 3': Robert Downey Jr. returns

Share it:

It seems a lie but 10 years have passed since we saw in the cinema a new version of the most famous detective in history (and no, we are not talking about detective Pikachu). This time, he starred Robert Downey Jr. with Jude Law and, not only was it a blockbuster, but both critics and the public applauded this vision of Guy Ritchie of the character created by Arthur Conan Doyle.

Two years later, in 2011, the second installment would arrive, 'Sherlock Holmes: Shadow Game', with the same cast (except Rachel McAdams, who only makes a cameo), and we would meet the protagonist's arch nemesis: Professor Moriarty, played by Jared Harris. But this sequel was not so well received and, adding to the tight schedule of the two protagonists, the third installment was postponed indefinitely in time, until now, which has already been confirmed by both Warner and the protagonists themselves.

What is the release date of 'Sherlock Holmes 3'? And his synopsis? Will Moriarty come back? What book by Arthur Conan Doyle will you adapt? Will 'Sherlock Holmes 4' anticipate us?

'Sherlock Holmes 3' Release Date

The release date of 'Sherlock Holmes 3' It was set in December 2020, but the agenda of its protagonists is very tight: Robert Downey Jr. with his participation in the Marvel and Jude Law films in the saga of 'Fantastic Beasts'. But Warner has decided to delay the premiere a whole year, so now the release date of 'Sherlock Holmes 3' is December 22, 2021.

On that date you will have to compete with 'Hotel Transylvania 4' and the adaptation of 'Wicked', the famous Broadway musical.

'Sherlock Holmes 3' Synopsis

For now, the synopsis of 'Sherlock Holmes 3' is far from clear. In 'Sherlock Holmes: shadow game', we saw Sherlock fall down a cliff with his arch nemesis, Professor Moriarty. At the end of the movie, we saw that Sherlock survived the fall … but we don't know the fate of Moriarty.

This raises the following: who will be the villain of this third installment? Although we assume that Moriarty also survived the fall (it's just as clever as Sherlock), this third installment could introduce a new detective arch nemesis. It could be Charles Augustus Milverton, known blackmailer; Henry 'Holy' Peter ', one of the few who has managed to be smarter than the detective; or even Professor Coram.

Also the question is: what book or story will 'Sherlock Holmes 3' adapt? Or would they prefer to go more for free, as in the previous two installments, picking up pieces of Conan Doyle stories and mixing them with original proposals?

'Sherlock Holmes 3' Cast

The cast of 'Sherlock Holmes 3' is confirmed. At least its two protagonists, Robert Downey Jr. and Jude Law, who have already spoken about his return to the franchise almost 10 years later.

Jared Harris, who played Moriarty in 'Sherlock Holmes: Game of Shadows', said a while ago that, although there was already a draft script for the film, he did not go out on it.

'Sherlock Holmes 3' Director

The director of 'Sherlock Holmes 3' was going to be Guy Ritcher again. The Briton was responsible for directing the first two deliveries and wanted to return to close the trilogy. But it has finally been replaced by Dexter Fletcher, director of 'Rocketman'.

"I am not going to ignore what Guy Ritchie did so brilliantly in the previous two films. There will be elements of them, but I also intend to bring my own voice to the project, so it will be something totally different. I guess that is the idea also to bring Someone new, right? We'll see what happens. "

The script of the film is in charge of James Coyne, almost novel screenwriter, who is rewriting the original of the film in which Drew Pearce, screenwriter for 'Iron Man 3' already worked.

