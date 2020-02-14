Shenmue III presents and dates its second DLC

Share it:

The players who bought at the time Shenmue III they will not have to wait for a sequel to continue exploring the life of Ryo Hakuzi, because very soon they will be able to launch new missions with the second DLC of the game, dated today for the 18th of February.

The synopsis of this Story Quest Pack prepares us for new commissions and plots. Your price will be € 5.99 and will be available for PC (through the Epic Games Store) and PS4 on the date mentioned.

"Story Quest Pack" is the latest and expected downloadable content, in which our intrepid adventurer Ryo Hakuzi will meet a familiar face of the past, Zhang Shugin, and quickly gets involved in a new adventure in which nothing is what it seems …

Beyond this small preview of the plot that we will visit, absolutely nothing related to the DLC has been revealed, so if there are new activities or any other surprise in Ys Net they have decided to keep the secret locked until the players put their hands over to new content next Tuesday.

Shenmue III arrived on the market on November 19 ending years of waiting. The players were finally able to retake the history they lived decades ago in these curious games for Sega Megadrive.

The reception of this sequel was somewhat uneven and the general feeling seemed to indicate that only true saga lovers would be able to fully enjoy this tuning of the license.

In the future there will be more sequels if their conditions are adequate, since Yu Suzuki has talked about his interest in continuing with the saga and in the final credits of Shenmue III himself expresses his desire to meet the players again in a fourth installment .