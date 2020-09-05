Shenmue: Crunchyroll officially announces the anime adaptation of the hit SEGA game

Share it:

Over the last year, the interest of companies all over the world has begun to take a greater interest in videogame brands to draw a television project from them. Crunchyroll has proven to be a leader in this process, launching a substantial ad campaign culminating in the night with Shenmue the Animation.

Almost a year after the debut of the third Shenmue saga, the latest effort by Yu Suzuki, which we have also analyzed in our in-depth special, is ready to renew itself again through the animation format. The project was born from a collaboration between Crunchyroll and Adult Swin and will consist of 13 episodes that will cover the wonderful adventure by Ryo Hazuki.

The anime will be directed by nothing more than from Chikara Sakurai, a face known for his recent direction of One Punch Man 2, while the studio in charge of the production is Telecom Animation Film (Dr. Stone). Yu Suzuki himself has been involved in the project, as he will take care of the role of executive producer. Crunchyroll, however, confirmed to Polygon.com that narrative development has not yet been fully outlined, which is why the anime still lacks a debut date. In any case, you can take a look at the new series through the promotional poster attached at the bottom of the news.

