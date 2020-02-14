Shenmue 3: revealed the price and release date of the Story Quest Pack, the new DLC

Share it:

If you have already completed Shenmue 3, know that soon you can return to play the role of Ryo Hazuki thanks to the arrival of the new additional content that is called Story Quest Pack.

The DLC in question will make its debut on the PS4 PlayStation Store and exclusively on the Epic Games Store for PC users starting from the next February 18, 2020 and can be purchased for the price of 5.99 euros. Anyone who has purchased the Deluxe Edition of the game or the "Complete DLC collection" package can download it at no additional cost.

By downloading the expansion you will have access to a new chapter of the story that will see Ryo involved in an adventure in which he will have to deal with Zhang Shugin. It should be noted that, as confirmed by the developers themselves, in order to play the new content you must have already reached the area of Niaowu or have completed the entire adventure while saving it.

We also remind you that the Shenmue 3 Battle Rally DLC has been available for a few weeks, which allows for the first time in the series to play the role of different characters from Ryo Hazuki and to face particular challenges.