Shenmue 3 receives the first of its DLC: Battle Rally

Almost two months after its launch, Shenmue 3 prepares to receive what will be his first big DLC. Downloadable content to be called Battle rally, will be priced at 7.99 euros and it will be free for everyone who bought the game season pass, called Complete DLC Collection. It will be available from next January 21, 2020 and for the first time we allow you to handle other characters other than Ryo Hazuki, the protagonist of the saga.

“Players will have the opportunity to put themselves in the shoes of other heroes. You can choose between Wuying Ren, the treasure hunter, and Ryo's training partner, Wei zhen, which appears for the first time in the game, ”explains the description of the DLC shared by its distributor, Deep Silver. As the name implies, this downloadable content will focus on outdoor racing in which we will have to "cross the finish line first to get some fantastic objects."

Will there be Shenmue 4?

Although the sales of the game do not invite you to have too rosy thoughts, the truth is that its creator, Yu Suzuki, is convinced that this is not the end of the saga and has even dropped that what we have seen so far could represent only 40% of the story. In the last hours he has been seen locating in Japan and has ensured that “as long as there are people who want to continue living Shenmue, I will not give up in my struggle to complete the story. I sincerely hope that together we can continue the story of Ryo and his adventures in Shenmue 4" In MeriStation his last odyssey took a 7.5 in his analysis, where despite the note it was recognized that the game is “a trophy that recognizes the tenacity and passion of franchise lovers, a triumph for video game fans"

