Shelley Morrison, actress of the series ‘Will & Grace’ dies

The actress Shelley Morrisonwho played Rosario Salazar in the american series Will & Grace, died Sunday in a Los Angeles hospital yesterday.

The artist was born in 1936 in the Bronx neighborhood, in New York, and in her childhood, the language she spoke most was Spanish. Since the 1960s she appeared as a supporting actress in programs such as The Fugitive or Crime Reporter.

In the series Will & Grace, Morrison, whose original name was Rachel Mitrani, played Rosario, the eccentric housekeeper Karen Walker, represented by Megan Mullaly, who took advantage of her Twitter account to say goodbye to her.

Thank you for your friendship and companionship, Shell. You accomplished wonderful things in this world. We will miss you, ”Megan published.

just got a bulletin on my phone that shelley morrison has passed. My heart is heavy. putting shelley, her beloved husband walter & their children in the light. thank you for your friendship & partnership, shell. you accomplished wonderful things in this world. you will be missed. pic.twitter.com/WeLGrWlRye – Megan Mullally (@MeganMullally) December 2, 2019

The actress died at 83 years of age due to heart failure. He was part of the first eight seasons aired from 1999 to 2006, but did not return to the continuation of the series that started in 2017, as he had decided to retire, according to Max Mutchnick, co-creator of the program.

With information from Infobae.

