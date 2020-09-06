Sheldon’s best jokes ever

Share it:

Who has seen at least one episode of The Big Bang Theory will surely have been captured by the extravagance of Sheldon Cooper (played by the brilliant Jim Parsons), a genius of physics, but with obvious problems when situations shift from the perfection of science to the unpredictability of everyday life.

The Big Bang Theory had a perfect ending with the twelfth season, and therefore it’s time to remember some crazier and weirdest moments from the mythical Dr. Sheldon Cooper.

And how not to start from the beloved catchphrase Bazinga, used by Sheldon every time he (according to him) plays a joke on a friend of his. However, these “jokes” are not always loved by Sheldon’s fellow adventures: for example, in the episode 14, of the season 3 (“Einstein’s approximation”), where an exhausted Leonard (Johnny Galecki) has to chase Sheldon, maddened by insomnia, inside a pool of balls, to be told “Bazinga!”, as soon as Sheldon emerges from the pool. Frustrating.

Have you ever seen Sheldon e Batman in the same room? We do not. Nor Leonard and Howard (Simon Helberg), which inepisode 1 of season 2 (“The Bad Fish Paradigm”), after getting drunk, he will declare his biggest secret: “I’m Batman! Shh!”

Indelible in the minds of fans is also the expression “knock, knock, knock, Penny?”, Used by Sheldon in the first seasons to address his neighbor Penny (Kaley Cuoco). We can remember one of the most memorable times when, in theepisode 10 always in the second season (“Vartabedian’s charade”), claiming to have an inflamed larynx, Sheldon uses a speech synthesizer from his computer to call his neighbor with his famous formula.

There would be many more Sheldon scenes and lines to remember, but we want to close on a romantic note: for a man like Sheldon, who has always had problems with his feelings, being able to declare his love has always been difficult, not to say. almost impossible. Yet, during the first episode of the eleventh season (“The Proposed Proposal”) Sheldon, after being kissed by Dr. Nowitzki, rushes to find Amy (Mayim Bialik), to ask to marry him. Although the statement is not made directly to the girl, but to Leonard and Penny on the phone (in Sheldon’s usual unmistakable style), hearing him say: “I realized that Amy was the only woman I wanted to kiss in my entire life” it warmed our hearts, for real.

Jim Parsons recently explained the reasons that led him to leave The Big Bang Theory, but his character as Sheldon will remain in the history of television sitcoms for a long time.

What are your favorite Sheldon Cooper scenes and lines? Let us know in the comments!