Shea Whigham signs for the next two sequels of Mission Impossible

A few months ago we learned that Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 would be filmed together to premiere in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Today we meet a new cast member of both sequels: Shea Whigham.
The actor has recently been seen in great movies like Joker, The Vice of Power, The First Man, Kong: The Skull Island and in series like Fargo, so he is no stranger to big productions.
You won’t see him coming …# MI78 pic.twitter.com/B17enQCj3x
– Christopher McQuarrie (@chrismcquarrie) December 20, 2019
It was the director himself, Christopher McQuarrie, who shared the new sasaplanding on his personal Twitter account next to the phrase "You haven't seen him come"and a photograph of the actor in what may be the shooting.
Mission Impossible 7 will be in theaters on July 23, 2021, 25 years after the premiere of the franchise. Its sequel will do the same on August 5, 2022.
Add Comment