Shea Whigham signs for the next two sequels of Mission Impossible

A few months ago we learned that Mission Impossible 7 and Mission Impossible 8 would be filmed together to premiere in 2021 and 2022 respectively. Today we meet a new cast member of both sequels: Shea Whigham.

The actor has recently been seen in great movies like Joker, The Vice of Power, The First Man, Kong: The Skull Island and in series like Fargo, so he is no stranger to big productions.

It was the director himself, Christopher McQuarrie, who shared the new sasaplanding on his personal Twitter account next to the phrase "You haven't seen him come"and a photograph of the actor in what may be the shooting.

Mission Impossible 7 will be in theaters on July 23, 2021, 25 years after the premiere of the franchise. Its sequel will do the same on August 5, 2022.