“She would have to ask me for forgiveness”: Sylvia Pasquel's condition to make peace with Frida Sofía

This year was very difficult for the Pinal dynasty, but now that the year is about to end, Sylvia Pasquel said she is willing to make peace with her niece Frida Sofia.

The celebrities had their problems this year because Frida Sofía claimed that she made her grandmother suffer for having taken away her sentimental partner.

However, after the storm comes the calm and a few months after the scandal, Sylvia Pasquel said she was willing to make peace with Frida, because there have been many misunderstandings:

"A misunderstanding has been created, I don't know how the information has been handled but at no time did we say we don't want it to be there."

Instead, Pasquel said that "it would be a father to give her a hug and say: forgive us because maybe I have to ask for forgiveness of something and she will have to ask forgiveness from me."

Doña Sylvia explained that she would love to resume the relationship with Alejandra Guzmán's daughter because the Pinal dynasty has always been very close:

We are really united, we will not see each other every day but there is a constant, continuous, daily, family relationship. ”

With information from Class Magazine.

Can I also interest you: Stephanie Salas excludes Alejandra Guzmán and Frida Sofía from her family?