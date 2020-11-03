“She went off the rails”

Among the authors whose works have been transposed to the cinema or on TV, Stephen King he has always been one of the least critical, respecting the creative freedoms and changes of the writers and rarely speaking ill of the results. Despite this, some aspects of the series Under The Dome they left him perplexed.

The thrill master had already made it clear last year, when he had expressed the desire to see a reboot of Under The Dome on Netflix, but now, with the right distance to talk about it with a cool head (the series ended in 2015), commented more lucidly what he didn’t like about the show broadcast on the CBS.

“It seemed to me that it went totally off the rails” has explained Stephen King in an interview with the Washington Post, “because people did things that they didn’t look realistic. One thing that got me down is that you never hear the sound of a generator anywhere. There electric power all right, everything looks clean, all great. Except they are cut off from the world. And that’s not how it would happen. “

For those who do not remember, in the novel The Dome, and in the TV series, the inhabitants of a small town in Maine find themselves isolated from the rest of the world due to a mysterious force field appeared out of nowhere, which prevents communication with the outside. According to Stephen King, “If you ask the audience to accept that idea, there must still be a sense of realism that accompanies everything, that drags you “. And the writer felt the absence of this.

Among more recent works by Stephen King adapted for TV there is The Outsider, which is expected to have a second season.