She was hacked and an Arab princess appeared on her profile: that's how a Mexican athlete lost her Instagram account

Daniela Gaxiola is a Mexican professional cyclist (Photo: Instagram @danielagaxiolag)

From one day to the next, the Mexican cyclist Daniela Gaxiola lost your identity and your information Instagram. Hackers stole your account to profile the arab princess Hind bint Abdulrahman Al-Saud.

A few days ago, the athlete opened the application of the social media giant. However, this time, an error notice appeared and only a button that said "OK." "I gave him accept and automatically removed me from my Instagram", he told in an interview with Infobae Mexico.

“I searched for my account and it no longer existed anywhere. Although a friend told me that I had been able to see the conversations with him, "recalled the cyclist.

Daniela Gaxiola has already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games (Photo: Instagram @danielagaxiolag)

So the days passed until this Wednesday. One person told Daniela that your account reappeared, but she no longer had a profile picture or the people she was following. There were only the more than 80,000 followers that it accumulated.

“Then my account appeared with half the photos and they were deleted. They started uploading photos of Arab people and changed the description ”, The Mexican already qualified for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games detailed.

A story with the same language also appeared. Using the Google app, this is what the message says: “If you need help, no matter what happens, I give you a hand and help you leave a message in the private messages and they will be answered with God's permission and my command , oh God, you are the agent ”.

Daniela Gaxiola suffered a cyber attack (Photo: Instagram @danielagaxiolag)

"Many people have offered to help me or with the experience they have had in the same situation"Explained the athlete. In addition, his sister Antonieta Gaxiola, also a cyclist, provided him with a contact to recover the account.

However, Daniela is not sure of the process that this person carries out to recover the account. You only know that it is through your email, passwords and other social networks.

“The truth does not weigh me losing the followers. Is by the amount of photos I had, because there you summarize part of life, competitions and everything ”, concluded the Mexican.

The cyclist was already able to recover her account this Thursday afternoon. Your photos already appear on your profile and only your name appears in the description. However, it has not commented on it.

What does Instagram do in these cases?

The Facebook social network has an article titled “I think my Instagram account has been hacked” in its online help service (Photo: Dado Ruvic / Reuters)

The social network, which belongs to Facebook, He has an article titled “I think my Instagram account has been hacked” on his online help desk. They give five tips to avoid this action.

The first is to check if there is an Instagram message in your email electronic. "If you have received an email from Instagram indicating that your email address has been changed, you can undo this action if you use the option cancel the change that appears in the message," the document explains.

Another tip is to receive a login link in your email or phone number. "To help us confirm that the account belongs to you, you can request that we send you a link," says the article.

The third is report the account. "Once you have submitted the request, you should receive an automatic response email from the Instagram security team asking you to help us verify your identity," the text detailed.

The social network gives five tips to recover your own account that has been hacked (Photo: Thomas White / Reuters)

To verify identity, the social network asks for a selfie with a code that they will provide, the registered email address, as well as the device with which the account was registered. "We will send you specific instructions to recover your account to the email address you have provided," says the Instagram service.

Finally, if you can still access the account, the social network asks you to change the password, revoke access from other devices and activate authentication of identity.

Infobae Mexico He tried to contact Instagram to learn about the app's security measures and cyber attacks. However, until the publication of this note, there has been no response.

