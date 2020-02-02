She … this beautiful! Sofía Castro broadcasts new PHOTO of Angélica Rivera

Sofía Castro once again presumed how beautiful her mother is, actress Angelica Rivera.

On this occasion, Rivera's eldest daughter and José Alberto Castro shared a story on her Instagram account where you can see the actress of "Distilling Love" more beautiful than ever.

What caught most attention was that Angelica Rivera does not seem to be wearing a single drop of makeup.

Sofía Castro accompanied the profile picture of her mother with the emotional legend:

She… that beautiful ”

A few days ago, Angélica Rivera reappeared next to the prestigious makeup artist Víctor Guadarrama, who left her and Sofia Castro spectacular:

With information from Hola México.

