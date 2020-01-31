She is Vania Rivera the sexy influencer sister of Danna Paola

Did you know that Danna Paola, the most listened to artist in Mexico this 2019, has a sister named Vania?

How do you read it! Vania Rivera is the older sister of the interpreter of Hey Pablo ’and yes, she’s gorgeous!

Unlike the protagonist of ‘Elite’, Vania is not related to the world of entertainment, but she is an influencer in social networks where she describes herself as:

Fitness / 🕶Lifestyle / 🌿Keto Mom ”.

Vania is very popular on Instagram, where she has more than 78 thousand followers, including her famous sister.

Vania is a very beautiful mom and we often see her share images with her family.

The relationship between the sisters seems to be extraordinary, because Vania shares very tender images next to the actress:

Even his father takes pictures with them and they share them on social networks:

And as you can see, the sisters are the most similar:

You may also be interested: Goddess! Danna Paola is seen in lingerie and with wet hair