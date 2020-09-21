she is the youngest actress to be awarded with Euphoria

Zendaya in the past few hours he literally made history, becoming the youngest performer ever to win the Emmy as best leading actress in a drama series for the role of Rue in Euphoria.

The competition was certainly not lacking, among the candidates there were in fact: Jodie Comer and Sandra Oh for Killing Eve, Laura Linney for Ozark, Olivia Colman for The Crown and Jennifer Aniston for The Morning Show, but Zendaya has been able to unanimously conquer the public and critics.

“It means so much to me”, the actress said during her virtual interview backstage as her family was on the sidelines at that point, trying to contain the incredible excitement. “I admire immensely every single woman candidate in that category.”

He added: “Just being mentioned in the category was something extraordinary for me. My heart was bursting “. Zendaya admits she almost has shed a few tears after the news of the Emmy win but, she admits that she has held back as much as possible. “I don’t usually cry. It was obviously a very emotional time and I still can’t believe it is all so crazy.”

In a very difficult historical moment like what we are experiencing, this award is worth even more for the young African American actress: “I am truly grateful to be able to count on my family at a time like this. On occasions like this we have to hold on to our loved ones and love each other more.”

In reference to his character he says: “I’ve always been very grateful to all the people who feel connected to Rue or who, through the show, may feel less alone. Many feel the same feelings as Rue. She is very important to me.”

In the past few weeks, Zendaya had said she was being charged for the Emmys and all her optimism paid off. For more insights into the series that allowed her to make the leap, check out our Euphoria review.