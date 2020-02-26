She is the woman for whom Raúl Araiza left his wife

Share it:

After Raúl Araiza confirmed his romance with the psychologist of the program Hoy, María Amelía Aguilar, many wonder who is the woman who touched the driver's heart many would think they would enjoy their singleness.

María joined the morning for a few years and has a perfect relationship with all the members of the program because she has demonstrated it on Instagram through photos where coexistence behind the camera is never lacking.

On Instagram, she has more than 18 thousand followers, and she is also a pretty prepared woman, since this is demonstrated in the league of her profile where she shows the professional career that culminated.

"Mom, Communicologist, Psychologist LogoEducadora, Lecturer, adolescent specialist and family related issues, program specialist, says on her Instagram.

As if that were not enough, the woman has three children with whom she presumes at all times receiving several comments of all kinds from her friends.

"Every day more beautiful! You are the reflection of your soul!", "You are a great professional too. You are a beautiful lady with a captivating and charming personality," they write to Mary.