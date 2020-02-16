She is the girlfriend of Jenicka Lopez, daughter of Jenni RIvera

Jenicka Lopez, daughter of Jenni Rivera, surprised her fans on social networks by introducing a mysterious woman who, they believe, is his girlfriend.

And not only that, but apparently they already live together, and it is that in social networks he shared an image showing how happy they were to … buy his first house?

In the images we can see the girls entering their new home and thus announced the great news.

Finishing the year in our new home. ”

Her fans reacted to the snapshot and assured that the young woman has been together for several months, so fans wish them the best for this new stage that begins.

Elisa, Jenicka's girlfriend is a creative director and originally from San Diego, California. She has also been friends with the Rivera family for years.

With information from Tvnotas.

