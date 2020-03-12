TV Shows

She is the first daughter of the Buki that few knew

Many will believe that Marco Antonio Solís the famous Buki only has two daughters with Cristy with whom he has been married for several years, but the reality is that he was already married and with a famous singer named Beatriz Adriana.

As a result of their relationship, Beatriz Adriana Solís was born, the first daughter of Buki who, like her parents, seeks a place in the music industry, as she has their talent and powerful voice.


As if that were not enough Beatriz gets along very well with her younger sisters Marla and Alison who have accompanied her in some important moments of her career, she also maintains a great relationship with her father who has supported her with her career.

In social networks he has more than 94 thousand followers where he boasts his day to day in addition to his musical projects making it clear that music is his great passion for what he likes to publish videos about ballads and rancheras with which he falls in love with everyone.

I paint myself girls I assure you that I am not always half dressed like this … I am a woman and mom super busy like you with 20 thousand earrings, cooking, washing the car, on the errand or even flat cleaning snot and besides following my dream that uffff … anyway, MY RESPECTS WOMEN !!!!!!!!!! There is no doubt that the maternal strength and the desire to get ahead (even if you are not a mom) win any fatigue and excuse I send a hug to everyone and have a happy week! Who else wants to get up at 5:40 am to take their children to school?

Sharing this family Sunday with my mom, my children and friends listening to the INTERNATIONAL MARIACHASO DE MEXICO AJUA !!!

As if that were not enough, Beatriz already made a grandfather of the Buki because she has two children who she boasts in photos and video next to her famous aunts who adore minors.


"That is your best style of singing, beautiful ballad type, your voice, God bless you", "What father you sing like your mother", "What beautiful song you carry in your blood", are some of the comments Beatriz receives daily on Instagram .

