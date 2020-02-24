TV Shows

She is the Brazilian model that brings Adrián Uribe crazy

February 24, 2020
Edie Perez
This year started with great success for Adrián Uribe, because he is promoting the soap opera As you are not two, which is marking his return in the world of melodramas.

But in love the comedian is more than happy, because he has a perfect relationship with his girlfriend Thuany Martins with whom he takes great, because they constantly make publications where they splurge love and it is that for a long time the famous was not seen so happy.

On Instagram, the girl has more than 200,000 followers, including celebrities from the show and social committees, making it clear that the woman could make an appearance in the soap opera world at any time.

For those who did not know Thuany and Adrián they met little by little in the program One Hundred Mexicans said where the histrion was the driver, while the girl was the beautiful edecan who approached each of the program participants.

In addition, the girl is of Brazilian origin and has presumed every time she can in the interviews, because she is not afraid to hide her relationships as she did previously with other girls.

It is worth mentioning that the young woman is 19 years younger than Adrián, but she doesn't care because they both connected immediately.

"What a beautiful couple I love happy day", "Good beauty congratulations", "They make a beautiful couple, never stop saying they love each other", they write to the happy couple in love.

It should be noted that last year Adrian had serious health problems so he was about to lose his life.

Edie Perez

Edie is a newcomer in the field of online publishing but she is a fast learner. She brings together relevant news pieces from the Technology world. She has a unique perspective with regards to technology. She is a tech geek, and that motivates her to cover tech-based news mainly.

