She is the beautiful wife of Eden Muñoz vocalist of Caliber 50

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

One of the most beautiful wives of grouper artists is undoubtedly that of Eden Muñoz, leader of the Caliber 50 group which has a great trajectory in northern music.

His name is Paloma and he has conquered Instagram with the tremendous bearing that is loaded and that always squanders style in every photo published on his Instagram account where his son has also become the protagonist, because it is very cute since his more than fifty A thousand fans let you know at all times.

"Great body, you should make a YouTube channel", "Chulada de mujer, envy of the good of my idol @ caliber50eden", "Very beautiful and what follows @palomallanesg Greetings and blessings from Mty", they write to Paloma on Instagram Each who shares a post.

From the trunk A publication shared by Paloma (@palomallanesg) on Mar 4, 2020 at 7:52 PST





Remember that Paloma is far from the world of entertainment and is that far from being a kind of influencer prefers to be a good mother who does a great job because every day she does different activities with the child.

Meanwhile Eden is on tour in the X Anniversary Tour, so it has been very successful because as everyone knows each Caliber song has positioned itself in the taste of the public since the group was released.

It is worth mentioning that other wives of famous grouperos are Kenia Ontiveros, Kimberly Flores, and Miriam Chavez among others who have fallen in love with Internet users with their beauty.