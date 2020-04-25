She is the beautiful daughters of Penélope Menchaca, as beautiful as mom

Share it:

Penelope Menchaca is one of the most charismatic and beautiful hosts on television; at 19 years of age, he married for the first time who would be the father of his daughters Jania and Nathalia. Later, their marriage ended in divorce and their two beautiful daughters became their reason for living.

On social networks Penélope Menchaca does not hesitate to share some of the moments she lives with her daughters Jania and Nathalia. "Now yes, I am a chicken mother, showing off these two great women who are intelligent and are my beautiful daughters," said the television host in a recent post on her Instagram feed.

It is worth mentioning that Jania and Nathalia are not involved in the middle of the show as their mother. "They look like sisters, the three of them are beautiful", "Penelope, you are and will always be a beautiful woman", "beautiful", "beautiful your daughters have an excellent cast", are some of the comments in another of her posts with her daughters .

Penelope Menchaca will become a grandmother

Yania Menchaca, eldest daughter of the television host, was in an advanced pregnancy. Mother and daughter have not been able to be together since Yania lives in Italy and due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Penélope Menchaca cannot travel to that European country to be with her daughter during the final stage of her pregnancy.

Recently in the program "Venga la Alegría" Penélope Menchaca had a connection with her daughter. "It is quite a difficult situation, I cannot complain I have had a wonderful pregnancy, but it is difficult because my mother cannot be here with me," Yania said tearfully.

