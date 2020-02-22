She is the beautiful and loving stepmother of Frida Sofia

Share it:

Many would think that Frida Sofía's character could scare anyone away because she has shown that she has a short wick, but that did not matter to her stepmother Beatriz Pasquel who has shown her unconditional love at all times.

For those who do not know Frida Sofía's father's wife, she is a businesswoman who started working since she married the singer's father, nowadays they own several restaurants which have had great success.

In social networks it has more than 20 thousand followers who congratulate her for the great family she has formed and for not leaving Frida Sofía alone who has been in the eye of the hurricane since last year for the fight she has with her mother Alejandra Guzmán .

As if that were not enough, the woman has been very supportive in all aspects with Frida, because it helps her to promote her career as a soloist, they also presume photos together where they show the great love they have, because many would think that they would not take at all Fine, but the opposite was true.

In addition, the woman has never wanted fame at the expense of her stepdaughter's scandal because she is kept out of the press, but on her Instagram she shows that she will always give support to the young woman, who still does not communicate with her mother whom she has crossed out of not being with her in the best moments of her life.

It is worth mentioning that a few moments ago Frida posed for a magazine with her father Pablo Moctezuma and Beatriz Pasquel where they squandered glamor.