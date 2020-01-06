‘She is still nervous’: Eduardo Capetillo confesses what it causes in Bibi Gaytán

The actor Eduardo Capetillo and the actress Bibi Gaytan They have one of the strongest marriages in the middle of the show, since they have been married since 1994.

The couple, whose fruit of their relationship has given them five children, is one of the favorites in the middle of the show and they do not hesitate to show their love.

Bibi is in the return to his career, because he currently plays the role of Velma Kelly in the popular musical ‘Chicago’, beside Maria Leon

Although much was speculated about the alleged ban that Eduardo Capetillo made to Bibi Gaytan About working, both have always denied these rumors and even she says that her husband supports her in her project.

So much so that a few hours ago Eduardo Capetillo shared a photo in your personal account of Instagram where he appears next to his beloved wife.

"After 27 years she is still nervous, what will I have said?" Was the message with which the actor shared the tender image that so far accumulates more than 34 thousand likes.

