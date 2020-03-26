She is Paulina the beautiful and radiant niece of Thalía

Share it:

Thalía's family again continues to cause a sensation on social networks and the singer has a beautiful niece who, contrary to her, prefers the world of journalism and has been practicing her profession for several years, it is Paulina Sodi, who works for the Telemundo network since a time where the public's affection has been won.

As if that were not enough, the communicator is very popular on social networks where we see her share experiences of her work, and she also informs her fans about the most relevant events in the world.

On Instagram, she has more than 76,000 followers and on more than one occasion she has been told that she has the same smile as her famous aunt, with whom she apparently does not have much relationship, like the rest of the other sisters.

"How beautiful. And your expressive hair and eyes", "There are no words to describe your beauty my love", "Tell you that you have a beautiful face!" Are some of the comments Paulina receives when she posts photos on her Instagram.

It is worth mentioning that a few days ago the children of actress Laura Zapata impressed everyone due to how handsome they are because few knew about young people.

