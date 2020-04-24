She is Patricia Munguía, the beautiful mom of Danna Paola

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

On very few occasions Danna Paola has shared photos with her mother on social networks. In the few images of the singer with her mother Patricia Munguía, her millions of followers have verified that the actress also inherited the beauty of her mom.

"I can't have a prettier mother, I love you," said Danna Paola along with a photo with her mom that she previously posted on her Instagram feed. "They look like sisters", "and I wondering why you are so beautiful", "beautiful lady, worthy mother of Danna", "pretty", "she is prettier than Danna speaking sincerely", are some of the comments in that post of the singer.

In another publication that she did long ago, Danna Paola not only poses for the camera with her mother Patricia Munguía, but also with her sister Vania Rivera Munguía and her nephew.

These two women complement my life, they are my greatest admiration and my reason to smile.

"Today I celebrate both their day and all of their existence and we cannot have a more beautiful family. I love them with all my heart," he said.

In one of her Instagram posts, Vania Rivera Munguía referred to her mom as her best friend. "One day you told me 'you are going to really know what it is to love, the day you are a mother', and you were not wrong."

You may also like:

Danna Paola denies having contracted the Covid-19 coronavirus

Who is Silvana Prince, the beautiful mother of Vadhir Derbez?

Jacky Bracamontes' beautiful mom as beautiful as Maribel Guardia