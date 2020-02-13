She is Loreto K.O, the model that inspired the controversial work of gay Zapata

The work of art by the painter Fabián Chairez that is exhibited in Fine Arts generated great controversy for showing the revolutionary hero Emiliano Zapata posing effeminate, naked and in heels.

In addition, the revolutionary hero appears posing in an effeminate posture; act that generated the anger of Zapata's family, and now Diario Basta reveals to us in which model the artist was inspired to present the soldier of this pose.

This is LORETO K.O, a trans model, DJ and party image underground in Mexico City. He is also a personality in the LGBT + collective.

The 19-year-old girl did not hesitate to pose nude for the artist and the work in which the hero of the homeland was presented in an effeminate manner. He said he already participated in 4 more works for Chairez.

With information from Diario Basta.

