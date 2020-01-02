She is Kira, Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar's baby

Share it:

After the happy announcement of the birth of Kira Rovzar Álvarez last Thursday, December 26, Claudia Álvarez shared for the first time a tender photograph of her baby's face with Billy Rovzar and fell in love with all her followers.

This first of January was when the happy actress shared the photograph after giving the official announcement of her birth last Sunday, December 29.

They say babies come with answers … He looks at you, looks at you and shows you who you are! Welcome #Kira to our world! #MisPrimerasHoras ❤️ #TodaLaVidaTodosLosDias #BabyKira #RovzAlvarez #KiraRovzar, "Claudia wrote to welcome her baby.

Quickly Claudia's followers were present in the image to flatter the beauty of the child, because they only knew the baby's little hand.

What a beauty is a beauty! Full of blessings! "," What beauty ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ what a blessing Clauuu ♥ ️ ♥ ️ ♥ ️ you deserve it you are a great woman !!!! Much love and blessings for this new stage "," Que divinaaaaaa !!!!! Congratulations and welcome to the world !!! ", reads between the comments.

Artists such as Anahí, Grettell Valdez, Ariadne Dias and Carlos Rivera were present among the comments of the photograph that already has more than 136 thousand reactions.

Kira was born in the United States for the love of the marriage of Claudia Álvarez and Billy Rovzar, according to statements by the actress, managed to get pregnant from her through an In Vitro Fertilization treatment.

His birth culminated the dreams of his parents, who wished to become parents and be able to share their joy with the whole world, the youngest is a very anticipated little girl and above all very dear to many.

Claudia Álvarez was sharing at all times this beautiful stage in her life and did not miss the opportunity to show everyone her happiness and the progress of her magical pregnancy.