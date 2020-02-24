She is Kimberly Loaiza's favorite makeup artist and is from Sinaloa

Share it:

There is no doubt that all Kimberly Loaiza fans want to look like her in terms of makeup and combing because the youtuber has become a fashionable woman by serving as a model for famous makeup artists who renew their work every day.

Bibi Belo, originally from Culiacán, Sinaloa has become one of the favorite make-up artists of the greater Lima, because she has become very beautiful with her several times, presuming it on her Instagram account where she has thousands of followers.

The youtuber decided to go with the culichi to experiment with the luxurious shadows that the artist applies obtaining incredible results since her cutouts have approved all the makeups that Loaiza applies with her from shades in blue, to a gold with which she looks too much Elegant.

In social networks Bibi has more than 130 thousand followers, who praise him for the great work he has done in addition the young woman has been responsible for putting on some social committees who ask for their services for a luxury event.

"I saw myself recreating that makeup", "I love this woman but I love you more", "I love your look", are some of the comments received by the makeup expert.

It is worth mentioning that motherhood has not taken the modern from Kim because she tries to be a trend every day in social networks, either with makeup or with a new song.