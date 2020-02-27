She is Katia Vlogs the best friend of Kimberly Loaiza and Juan de Dios Pantoja

Share it:

One of the most popular social media team is the Jukilop, which is made up of Kimberly Loaiza, Juan de Dios Pantoja and Katia Vlogs, among other boys, but who is the young woman who has been faithful to the famous couple for years .

Katia Vlogs is a very popular editor and youtuber in the team, she has been in charge of giving magic to the videos of JD and the beautiful cutie to give them a unique touch making it clear that she is an excellent collaborator, because millions love how they are videos.

But out of work Katia has shown loyalty to youtubers since always, because when they faced Kenya Os, now examine, she was responsible for defending them because the controversy at that time was at the top.

In addition Juan de Dios has already commented in several of his videos that Katia is an excellent person and considers her one of her best friends, meanwhile Kimberly is not far behind because she always appreciates the support she receives from the influencer who is considered a of the most transparent in the middle.

He currently has his own YouTube channel which opened in 2018, with more than three million followers, and has already made important collaborations with other colleagues.

"Do not stain Katia I already made another video, we want to see you more often", "Katia loved your video you are super good youtuber greetings from Chile and please send greetings from me to all of JUKILOP," they write to Katia.