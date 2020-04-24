TV Shows

She is Fabiola Martínez, alleged lover of Karla Panini's husband

April 24, 2020
A new scandal has come into the life of Karla Panini and that is that it was revealed that her husband Américo Garza is allegedly being unfaithful to him with the host of Telehit, Fabiola Martínez.

And it is that in social networks said romance began to emerge which many Internet users took as karma referring to Panini's betrayal with the deceased Karla Luna ex-wife of Américo and father of her daughters.

But many wonder who is the mysterious girl with whom several Internet users claim to have a resemblance to Luna.

Fabiola has a degree in psychology and TV host with a history of several years in the middle, she is also known as "the sexy bomb" due to how beautiful she is because she squanders her beauty in every publication she makes.

As if that were not enough, she is the mother of two little ones who she boasts in her photos, making it clear that first of all she is a family mother.

In addition, Fabiola is apparently a widow since her husband was murdered in Nuevo León last year, although the presenter does not go into much detail on the subject.

It is worth mentioning that Fabiola has posed in men's magazines so she has experience in various ranges of the show.

Recall that the alleged love affair between Américo and Fabiola has not been confirmed and much less have given an explanation on networks.

.

