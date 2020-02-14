General News

 She-Hulk would start recording this summer

February 14, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
1 Min Read
Share it:


Image of She-Hulk in the Marvel comics

The middle The Illuminerdi Release another of his bomb rumors, which as we know we must deal with extreme caution. On this occasion, he points to one of the series that Marvel Studios prepares for Disney +. This is the series of "She-Hulk", which Kevin Feige has already revealed is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

The plans for the Hulk cousin series would be to record it between August 2020 and May 2021, which would place it on dates very similar to those of the series "Hawkeye", and therefore, with a potential premiere for 2021 (we already know that Marvel Studios is going at a fairly fast pace with its Disney + series). A few weeks ago, the month of July was already signed as a possible start of filming.

The series is still in early stages in every way. The casting is underway, and the writer Jessica Gao He is still working on the texts of the episodes.

READ:   Damon Lindelof insists that he does not know if he will return for a second season of Watchmen

Via information | The Illuminerdi

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.