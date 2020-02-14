 She-Hulk would start recording this summer

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The middle The Illuminerdi Release another of his bomb rumors, which as we know we must deal with extreme caution. On this occasion, he points to one of the series that Marvel Studios prepares for Disney +. This is the series of "She-Hulk", which Kevin Feige has already revealed is expected to be finished by the end of 2022.

The plans for the Hulk cousin series would be to record it between August 2020 and May 2021, which would place it on dates very similar to those of the series "Hawkeye", and therefore, with a potential premiere for 2021 (we already know that Marvel Studios is going at a fairly fast pace with its Disney + series). A few weeks ago, the month of July was already signed as a possible start of filming.

The series is still in early stages in every way. The casting is underway, and the writer Jessica Gao He is still working on the texts of the episodes.

Via information | The Illuminerdi