 She-Hulk would delay its filming start from July to November

Important change of dates for the series "She-Hulk", which would repeat what happened to the series "Moon Knight" days ago. As reported by insider Charles Murphy, the production of the Marvel Studios series, is delayed by three months.

At first there was talk of a filming for July in Atlanta of the series, although later it began to talk about a start in August. Now it is said that the production, which will be produced under the company Thine Selves Productions LLC, will begin in mid November. This would make it have a very similar start on dates to which it had "WandaVision", which is just finishing its production. If we take this example series, we would talk about a potential premiere of "She-Hulk" at Disney + for December 2021.

In the information provided by Murphy, which really is a review of the different dates, Murphy again points out that this change of dates places it on dates similar to the production of "Moon Knight", so that both would overlap just as it happened with “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” Y "WandaVision".

This delay information comes after the bombing released yesterday by Mark Ruffalo confirming that there have been conversations to appear in the series "She-Hulk", although nothing has been finalized yet, and to know that Marvel Studios is in full casting of its actress to be Jennifer Walters, with her eyes on Alison Brie.

Via information | Murphy’s Multiverse