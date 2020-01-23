She-Hulk production would begin in July

Share it:

The Serie She-hulk He would begin filming in July according to a new rumor. If true in the coming weeks we would begin to see some name belonging to the cast of this project for Disney +, because to date we have not known who will participate in this story about the character of Jennifer Walters from Marvel.

Other series that are looking for their members are Ms. Marvel, Moon Knight and Hawkeye, also with the necessary secrecy so that not a single name has been leaked so far.

At the moment all the Disney + series seem to us still very distant because Marvel Studios is currently immersed in casting tasks and preparing the preproduction of these projects so ambitious that they will have a budget similar to that of many UCM films.

At the moment all the information related to these series is limited to the field of rumor and speculation, because to date Marvel has only confirmed that they exist, that they will have a very important role in the continuity of the UCM films and that they will not skimp on budget so that the production is at the height of the feature films that have been giving us during these years.

One of the side effects of the ambition behind these productions is that it was decided to close Marvel Television to found Marvel TV Studios, the Marvel Studios series team that is still under the supervision of Kevin Feige, the thinking head behind the entire network of stories that have come out of the comics to conquer the viewers on the big and small screen.

WandaVision may be the first series we see at Disney + since its production would be considerably more advanced than the rest. The same goes for Falcon and the Winter Soldier, whose filming is taking place these weeks.

