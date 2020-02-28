She-Hulk: Alison Brie responds to Marvel's casting rumors

Share it:

The series of She-hulk It is one of the most anticipated by Disney + users. However, unlike many other Marvel series for the Disney platform, she has not yet been assasaplanded an actress to play the lead role.

However, recently a series of rumors emerged that pointed to Alison Brie as the possible candidate for Marvel (although she was not the only one talked about). Now, it has been herself who has ruled on that.

The fact is that, in a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden, Brie was asked by the host: "What did you think of this and when did you find out?"Corden told him. To which she responded bluntly: "I'm not on Twitter anymore. So I really didn't realize it was such a fashion, but I woke up with many Instagram posts of photos side by side with me and She-Hulk, and I thought, 'cool'. And then that quote about an 'Alison Brie guy', which honestly, I found very exciting because for years I have auditioned for the 'Anne Hathaway type' or the 'Zooey Deschanel type'. I felt very flattered to be my own type for someone else . ".

He subsequently confirmed that the rumors were false. He even joked about it, ensuring he would make some phone calls to talk about it later. When Corden asked if that was true, he responded with a "do not", resounding again.

However, she finally went back to misleading, when asked about whether she would like to be She-Hulk. His answer was: "I find it interesting", next to a smile. To which Corden responded with a "Now I am absolutely convinced that you are She-Hulk.".

Remember that, according to the information we have so far, the series will begin production in the city of Atlanta this summer. Specifically, starting next June 2020.

Sources: Comicbook / The Late Late Show