Shazam vs Black Adam? For Zachary Levi “it would be fantastic”

Now there seems to be little doubt: the Black Adam teaser poster is a clear reference to the rivalry with Shazam !, and also Zachary Levi would be thrilled to be in a movie with Dwayne Johnson.

The actor who played the ironic DC superhero often found himself answering the question about the possible encounter with the villain of The Rock, and this time he answered 4D Xperience: “Knowing this would be way beyond my means. I have no idea. The Rock is a planet apart, it does what it wants: The Rock does what The Rock wants, so we will see how everything will be handled. As for the comics, Black Adam and Captain Marvel (this is my original name) are like yin and yang, they are identical. “

A similarity that has put Levi in ​​crisis, given that looking like The Rock in all respects would require years of training, but the idea of ​​participating in a crossover does not cease to fascinate him: “Black Adam comes from the same part of the DC universe which Captain Marvel / Shazam is also from, so I hope they meet. I think it would be great. Johnson is shooting the Black Adam stand alone movie, and we’ll be shooting our sequel: we’ll see what comes out of there.“.

Filming on Shazam Fury of the Gods will begin soon, but it is likely that Levi actually doesn’t know much about Warner Bros’ future plans yet. According to his words, it still appears that the two characters they will face each other only after the respective stand alone projects and that the authors first want to focus on the titanic Black Adam film, even if some surprise cameos cannot be ruled out now that the vision on the future of the DC Universe is becoming clearer.