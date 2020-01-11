 Shazam! 2 would begin to roll "very soon"

Share it:

With a release date scheduled for February 1, 2022, three years after the first part, “Shazam! two" It is one of the DC movies to keep an eye on for the future, more with "Black Adam" officially on the way. The film is expected to return David F. Sandberg as director and Asher Angel and Zachary Levi as Billy Batson and Shazam, respectively.

Chatting with ET Online, Angel has had the opportunity to give a small update on the matter by ensuring that he has not yet read the script but that, as far as he knows, filming will begin "soon". The young actor is very excited to return to work and to meet again with Levi.

At the moment there are no details of the plot but it would not be surprising if this second part was focused on Mr. Mind, the evil caterpillar that was already presented in the post-credits scene of the first installment. The return of other important cast members such as Jack Dylan Grazey, Faithe Herman, Grace Fulton, Ian Chen, Ross Butler and Jovan Armand is also likely.

Via information | ET Online (via Comic Book)