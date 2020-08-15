Shazam 2, the director posted the trailer for the film, but filming hasn't even started

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

The Cpronavirus emergency has upset the film and television production and distribution calendars, causing, among others, the postponement of the release of Shazam 2, the sequel to the cinecomic DC starring Zachary Levi. Still, the director David F. Sandberg seems to have a trailer ready for us …

Those who follow Sandberg on social media will certainly not be the first time that they will have found themselves faced with a crazy, brilliant and funny joke from the director of Shazam!, a play on words, something that can make you smile even in difficult times like those of the pandemic (it would be enough to remember the fake title of Shazam 2 or the addition of Henry Cavill to a scene of Shazam! to understand).

With his latest gimmick, however, we really believe he's outdone himself.

In fact, he writes on Twitter on movie director: "We haven't even started shooting Shazam 2 yet, yet there are already reviews on Letterboxd. I'm pretty sure this means we can mention the reviews in the marketing campaign".

What he presents to us, complete with scenes from the first film in the background for effect, and a fake (?) Title reveal at the end of the video (Shazam !!), is a collection of hilarious odds right from the comments to the film profile on Letterboxd.

"I agree with this"Roberto The Person

"David F. Sandberg is a treasure <3"Tzevma2019

"Jack Dylan Grazer I'm free on Saturday night to do my nails and dance as hard as I can in my room to the notes of Fletwood Mac"Nev

"I will be 19 when this movie comes out, but serious?"Rat

In short, once again Sandberg has "trolled" us, if we want to put it this way (even if he didn't make promises this time).