Shawn Layden, the warning from the former Sony executive: the AAA model is no longer sustainable

After a long militancy in the ranks of Sony, Shawn Layden former head of Worldwide Studios ended his professional experience with the gaming giant last October.

Despite this, Layden maintains a privileged point of view on the current situation of the gaming industry. In particular, the former executive recently gave an interview to the editorial staff of Games Industry, during which criticizes the current production model of AAA titles, considered too expensive in terms of time and necessary resources. To provide context to his considerations, Layden stressed that, to date, the development of an AAA requires between 80 and 150 million dollars, with development times of at least 5 years.

"The problem with this model is that it simply it is not sustainable", concludes Layden drastically, especially if you do not want to consider an increase in the prices of video games, which has remained stable over the past few years. A tension that could be stronger with the launch of PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X:"AAA development – he explains – it will not be less expensive than that seen for current generation games. 4K, HDR art and the creation of game worlds are not cheap".

Among the solutions proposed by Layden, there is a partial return to development models with protagonists AAA games lasting approximately 12-15 hours, with construction times that are around three years. What do you think?