Shawn Ashmore comments on superhero movie and the twist on Torch

The shock ending of the seventh episode of The Boys 2 was not the only sequence to have left the spectators amazed: a great credit also goes to the storyline of Fiaccola, among absurdities movieographic films and grotesque twists.

“The movie between the Supers wasn’t shot while we were watching TV, so we had to imagine what was happening on the screen. We had the movie titles and covers, but I only saw the full scene when I watched the episode, and it was hilarious“, commented Shawn Ashmore for The Wrap, about the scene where his Torch and a bewildered Hughie pass the time watching hard movies with actors playing the Super.

“It’s really twisted to watch movies starring your old friends and teammates, people you inspire yourself to and want to return to. He lives this absurd fantasy, is stuck in this routine that he would like to go back to where he once was, but it is satisfied with the thing that comes closest to it: weird D-rated movie … I also like that he shows it to Hughie, it makes him really uncomfortable. “

The actor then spoke of the suicide committed by Fiaccola, a decision that he believes dates back to the previous episode, when Colonel Mallory had pointed the gun at him: “He was already suicidal, absolutely. It has been in the balance the whole time, so I believe that as soon as the opportunity arose, he took it. There’s no life spirit left in him when he talks to Hughie, who tells him ‘You don’t have to sit here and look at this stuff, it’s not good for you’, and he replies’ It makes no difference. I’ll testify and be dead anyway, my life is over. “

According to Ashmore, it’s in the scene where Hughie convinces him to help him escape Starlight that the character makes his final decision. “because once he gets there, he doesn’t think much about it, does he? It just says ‘I wanted to do it in front of my statue, I wanted to make my father proud’. IS the statue is not there and this disappoints him: it has been replaced. That’s why I think from the exact moment Hughie asks him to help him get into Vought, he knows what to do. “

An episode full of news and some hilarious details for adults only, in view of the finale of The Boys 2.