Shave your eyebrows to look like Kendall Jenner? Yes, it's happening on TikTok

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

TikTok's new viral challenge is to shave his eyebrows to mimic Kendall Jenner's. Are we going crazy? We are going crazy.

The simple trick that Kendall Jenner uses to have perfect eyebrows (and that you can copy).

We can't be more fans of TikTok. In this wonderful social network we have encountered the double of Ariana Grande, witnessed a momentazo between Kim Kardashian and her daughter and seen how this girl manages to be identical to Timothée Chalamet thanks to her mastery with makeup. Yes, we have to recognize that sometimes, among these small treasures (among which is our profile, @cosmopolitanspain) there are also quite a lot of absurdities that make us waste time to stratospheric levels. Of those that make us wonder 'how did I get here?' or 'But why has this silly video gone viral?' Not to mention the challenges, of course. Well attention, because we have encountered one that has left us hallucinating. Is named 'Fox Eye Challenge' and consists of shaving (yes, you have read shaving) the eyebrows to look like Kendall Jenner. Why, users of TikTok?

You may not have noticed it, but Kendall Jenner's eyebrows are not like everyone else's. While it is normal for them to have a slightly arched shape, in the case of the model they are a straight line that points upwards as it approaches the temple. This has been called 'fox eye' because of the similarity it creates with the features of this animal, although curiously it lacks eyebrows.

'Fox Eye Challenge', TikTok's viral challenge to emulate Kendall Jenner's eyebrows

The eyebrows of the model give it true lifting effect to the face that millions of girls in TikTok are already dying to get. The technique they use is somewhat risky. The less fearful decide to go big and shave part of the eyebrow then draw the stroke they want with makeup. But beware, because this has already caused real damage and there are those who have not been able to avoid crying when they see the disaster that has been done. We are afraid to look.

Others, the most sensible, prefer not to play it and instead of using the blade, hide this part with concealer. Much better, really.

What will Kendall think of all this? You have to be hallucinating, sure. Anyway, we do not know what will be next, but one thing is clear: we are no longer surprised.