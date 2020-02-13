Sharp canines and claws in this My Hero Academia Pro Hero Ryukyu cosplay

Share it:

Even the fourth season of My Hero Academia it was confirmed at high levels, respecting the standards expressed by the previous chapters. In addition to the great qualities shown in terms of animation and drawings, the story proved dynamic, presenting many new characters, both in the ranks of the enemies and in those of the heroes.

And if on the one hand we had the magnetic and very special Overhaul together with the Eight Preceptors, on the other hand we saw several heroes appear, both aspiring and Pro Hero who were able to carve out an important part on the scene. Just think of Great Trio of Yuei High Schoolfor example, which has played a leading role since its debut.

One of the new Pro Heroes presented and which thanks to its particularity has been able to carve out a place in the hearts of fans is Ryuko Tatsuma, also known by the name of Dragoon Hero: Ryukyu. For those who do not know him, as the name suggests, Tatsuma has a particularity that allows him to turn into a dragon, although somewhat grotesque in shape, equipped with wings, clawed lower legs and long reptilian tail. This, combined with his fighting skills, has allowed him to become the current number ten among Professional Heroes.

First appeared as mentor to Nejire Hado, Ochaco Uraraka is Tsuyu Asui, today we show it to you in a different guise, through the art of a talented cosplayer who wanted to pay homage and give his interpretation, more than faithful, of the character created by Horikoshi.

As you can see from the photo at the bottom of the article, Ryukyu is depicted by jindjin on Instagram, in its human and unprocessed form, complete with sharp canines, claws on the face and wings around the head.

What do you think of the cosplay in question? Do you think he is well made and faithful to the character? And above all, what do you think of the Pro Hero Ryukyu? Let us know below in the comments.

