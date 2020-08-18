Sharon Stone furious, her family is dying of Covid: "Don't vote for a killer"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Sharon Stone had criticized the lack of compassion shown by some during the epidemic, and now her attack is getting tougher, as she has already had to say goodbye to some of her family. Unfortunately, Sister Kelly Stone is also at risk.

The actress has already shared some videos through her Instagram page, to try to raise public awareness to respect the rules and to denounce the lack of safeguards by the government. In one contribution she appeared in first person with a very sincere speech about the conditions in which the state of Montana finds itself:

"People in our country are really at risk of dying from Covid. They keep saying that the risk is small and that you may not die, and that everything will be fine, but I will tell you what is happening to my family. My grandmother died of Covid, my mother-in-law died of Covid, and now my sister and her husband are fighting for their lives. My sister is not responding well. "

He continues stating that the sister, already suffering from Lupus, certain medicines were not provided once she arrived at the hospital, because the law does not allow it, and now the couple find themselves isolated and without assistance, since there are no tests available: "When they say there are tests for everyone they are lying, when they say there are tests for nurses they are lying".

In conclusion, Stone urges his fellow citizens to vote and support Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, against Trump: "Please go vote. And please, whatever you decide, don't vote for a killer, thank you".

We hope that the situation will be resolved as best as possible for his family, so that everyone can return to enjoy the classic Sharon Stone films without worry.