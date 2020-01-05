Sharis Cid, the sexy grandmother who overshadows Maribel Guardia

Share it:

Mexican actress Sharis Cid steals glances lately on Instagram due to the publications she makes next to her first granddaughter, who was born in December 2018 and has become a very important reason in her life.

Sharis Cid, originally from Chihuahua, also attracts attention because at 45 years old she looks much younger and may not be believed by many who is already a grandmother.

Sharis, who has performed in soap operas such as La intrusa, Tres Mujeres and La prodigal daughter, among many others, has a spectacular body looks much younger; It doesn't look like your age.

Sharis was filled with joy when the little girl arrived in the world, whose parents are her daughter Kris Cid and Brandon Peniche, the latter son of actor Arturo Peniche.

In the first days of January 2019, Sharis kept sharing messages and images like these, alluding to her granddaughter.

The best of my life. Joy, ”wrote the actress on her Instagram account.

Maribel Guardia, meanwhile, also looks beautiful and majestic at age 60, but she debuted as a grandmother in May 2017, when she was 58.

José Julián is the son of Julián Figueroa, his only son, who married Imelda and they both form a stable couple to this day.

Maribel does not stop attracting attention in his social networks because he constantly publishes photographs of himself next to his grandson, and looks stunning with his slender figure.

Sharis Cid and Maribel Guardia are "eats years" grandmothers and although they take a few years apart, they are characterized because they are very beautiful, talented, they look quite young, they have sculptural bodies and they are grandmothers of ten.