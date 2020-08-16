Shannon Elizabeth: "I have no regrets about the American Pie nude"

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Shannon Elizabeth has no regrets about the American Pie nude scenes. He confirmed this recently in the documentary Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies, during which she talked about the role that started her career in Hollywood.

"If I hadn't starred in American Pie and hadn't played Nadia and the nude scenes that came with it, I might not have a career today." explained the actress. "I mean, kids take pictures of themselves and put them on the Internet all the time, so it's not a big deal. We see nudity online every day on Instagram."

Recently appearing in Kevin Smith's Jay and Silent Bob, Shannon saw her in American Pie his big break: "At the time, I hadn't even thought about the fact that I would have to do nude scenes. I was an actress looking for anything she could find, so I was thrilled to get that role. I gave my all to go there and not get upset. "

"We added some things that weren't part of the script, like the scene where I walk to the mirror, topless, and look sadly at my belly, because unfortunately that's what many girls do" added the actress, confirming that the role of changed his career. Thanks to that, I got a three-film deal with Miramax. "

For other news, we remind you that Universal Pictures has unveiled the new American Pie movie coming to Netflix.