Shannen Doherty, the Beverly Hills star still battles stage four cancer

Beverly Hills fans have been very saddened following the return of Shannen Doherty’s disease: the actress has always been very transparent with her audience and now she went back to talking about her complicated situation.

“I haven’t sat down to write the important letters yet, but I know I have to. There are things I need to let my mother know and I want my husband to understand what it means to me “, he stated in an interview for Elle Magazine.

The actress had to face the consequences of breast cancer, a serious problem that seemed to have been overcome a few years ago, and which reappeared in 2020. For this reason she also thought of record some video messages to leave to loved ones:

“Whenever the moment comes when I could do it it feels so final, so irrevocable. The truth is, I still feel like a healthy, strong human being. IS difficult to put a stop to your existence when you feel like you could still live another ten or fifteen years”.

Doherty also said she had to pay particular attention during this pandemic period, but she is determined to face everything with a positive spirit. To learn more about the series that launched the actress’s career, we refer you to the special on Beverly Hills.