Shannen Doherty announces that her cancer has returned

Share it:

Facebook Twitter Pinterest

Yesterday, February 4 was the World Cancer Day. We celebrate the fight against this disease and the support we all give to people who suffer from it knowing that there are millions of people fighting with all their might against this scourge and keeping in mind that every day there are also more people who manage to overcome it. Because you have to stay strong and hopeful, especially in cases like those of the actress Shannen Doherty, when you just know that he has relapsed.

Whoever it was Brenda Walls in the 90's series 'Feeling of living' He has revealed this morning in the American program "Good Morning America" ​​that returns to suffer from breast cancer, a disease that he was diagnosed in 2015 and that he surpassed three years ago. Now he has confessed that since February 2019 he continues his battle. And he gave all the details in an absolutely heartbreaking story.

Instagram / @theshando

Between tears, very excited and affected, Shannen explained: "It will come to light in a matter of days or weeks that I am in a stage IV. My cancer is back … It's a very bitter drink in every way. I'm petrified, pretty scared"he has confessed.

The actress has also talked about the year she has waited to make her illness public, and that is that the diagnosis was given just when she promised to participate in the 'reboot' of "Feeling of living", and just when one of her partners of the series, Luke Perry, died unexpectedly at age 52 because of a stroke. Then he thought it was a bad time to announce the relapse and also had a very powerful reason to move on. Thus, he acknowledged that he punished: "Why was it not me? It was rare for me to be diagnosed and for someone who seemed healthy to leave before. It was very impressive and the least I could do was honor him by doing that show".

Shannen Doherty has also said that among his teammates in "Beverly Hills 902010" only actor Brian Austin Green spoke of the relapse. And precisely he has been one of his great supports in the recordings of fiction, since there were "moments of great anxiety".

On the other hand, the great support in all these months for Shannen has been his family, especially her husband and mother. He talked about them by commenting that it was very hard to tell them that cancer was in his life again. Of them he said that "my mother is a tremendously strong and brave human being, just like my husband, but I was worried about him".

In all the years that she has suffered cancer Shannen Doherty has spoken with absolute frankness and naturalness about this disease, recognizing that she has changed as a person and taking advantage of her words to help and support all the people who are struggling with her. Now that he returns to battle, we are all at his side again.