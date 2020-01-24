Entertainment

Shanks the Red rages in a ONE PIECE themed action figure for almost 400 euros

January 24, 2020
Add Comment
Maria Rivera
2 Min Read
Share it:

Shanks the Red is one of the favorite characters of fans of ONE PIECE, thanks to his enviable charisma and an aura of mystery that surrounds the entire pirate story. Therefore, a wonderful action figure dedicated to one of the four Emperors will only tempt fans of the epic story of Eiichiro Oda.

Near chapter 969 of ONE PIECE, we are inseparably approaching the threshold of the thousandth number of the saga, scheduled for the end of this year. Until the end of this 2020, fans hope they can find out more about Shanks, especially around the events that made him one of the franchise's most powerful pirates, as well as one of the fearsome 4 Emperors.

To give grace to the character, Model Palace Studio he could not fail to dedicate the latest scale model made by the company to captain of the Rosso crew. The statuette in question, which you can admire in all its splendor in the gallery attached at the bottom of the page, portrays the iconic pirate with an expertise of details that is nothing short of incredible. The monstre figure of 377 euros, to which are added the classic shipping costs, justify the very high quality of the figures and the remarkable dimensions of 47 x 45 x 41 (cm).

READ:           Spanish cinema closes a disappointing 2019 at the box office, not reaching 100 million euros raised

The 1/6 scale model will be available before the second half of 2020, with pre-orders already open yesterday. And you, instead, what do you think of this figurine of Shanks the Red, do you like it? Let us know with a comment in the space provided below.

Share it:

About the author

View All Posts
Avatar

Maria Rivera

Maria is the youngest team member of Asap Land. She joined as an intern as she was having a diploma in journalism. But, now as she gained experience, she is working as full-time editor and contributor on Asap Land. She loves to write news bulletins from the business world as she is quite fascinated with business.

Add Comment

Click here to post a comment

Get in Touch!

To get in touch with Asap Land, please write to [email protected]. We will try our best to respond quickly. However, expect around 24 hours to get a response.