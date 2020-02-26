Shanks, one of the most loved characters in ONE PIECE, shows himself in a very faithful cosplay

Share it:

In series like one piece, which have been going on steadily for more than twenty years, it is normal to see an impressive number of characters. Over the years, Oda has populated the world that he has created consistently and often by inserting entire new crews and not just presenting the singles. And today, thinking of counting them all is scary.

Each new narrative arc is an explosion of new faces. Very often faces previously known return, but most of the time a handful of new characters are added to enlarge the world already crowded with One Piece. If we want to analyze the trend of Oda, just follow the growth that Luffy's crew has had over time, or how many new arrivals there have been, between past and present, in just the "Wa country".

Obviously among all these, mostly anonymous characters come out, while other times figures from the unheard of charisma, capable of obsessing fans even if they rarely appear in the series. To say one: Goal D. Roger. The reasons are obvious. It is a legend of the world created by Echiro Oda; he is the one who started the great era of pirates and he is also the one who found the One Piece that everyone is desperately looking for.

But if we want to lower the bar for a moment and move from a King to an Emperor, another character who is very close to the charm that Roger has always exercised on fans is Shanks the Red. Here too there are many reasons: he saved Luffy as a child; he gave him the straw hat which became a symbol in the whole series and especially the few times he appeared on the scene he always captured everyone with the charisma he is able to exercise and the force that seems to be seen to move under his severe looks.

Well, for a variety of reasons, he is not an easy character to imitate, yet the cosplayer @vivien_cosplay, has published his very personal interpretation of Shanks on Instagram, which you can find at the bottom of the article, and fans have remained really excited. In fact, a glance is enough to see how faithful it is to the original, in clothing and in the wig. But it is precisely the attitude that makes it a successful copy of the Emperor. The hard and severe gaze; and perhaps if we had to find a fault, it would have been better if he had kept the goatee a little shorter.

What do you think of the cosplay in question and also what do you think of the Shanks character? Do you like it, do you think it will play a fundamental role at the end of the series as it is said in many parts? Let us know in the comments.

